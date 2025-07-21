Turkmenhimiya’s ECO-93 drives strong market demand at commodity exchange auction
On July 19, Afghan companies purchased ECO-93 gasoline from Turkmenhimiya at Turkmenistan’s Commodity Exchange. The two deals totaled $68.75 million, reflecting sustained regional demand for Turkmen fuel exports.
