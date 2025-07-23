Uzbekistan's tourism flourishes owing to Turkish nationals' growth
Between January and May 2025, Uzbekistan experienced a significant rise in Turkish visitors, with over 65,000 people traveling for various purposes. This marks a 56.6% increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting growing ties and travel between the two countries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy