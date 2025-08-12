Turkmenistan hosts int'l conference on Caspian Sea co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 12. The Awaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenistan hosts the international scientific and practical conference “The Caspian Sea – the Sea of Friendship and Peace,” held to mark Caspian Sea Day, Trend reports.

The forum brings together delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, as well as representatives of international organizations such as the UN, UNEP, UNDP, the European Union, and the OSCE.

The agenda includes discussions on implementing the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea (Tehran Convention), the ornithological value of the Caspian waters, and the role of the Turkmen Khazar State Nature Reserve in preserving regional biodiversity.

Participants will also address environmental standards at the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and explore prospects for developing ecotourism in the Awaza National Tourist Zone. Experts from the International Institute of the Law of the Sea, FAO, and the World Bank are contributing via video link.

The conference will further consider opportunities for hydrometeorological cooperation between Caspian states and underline the sea’s importance in promoting good-neighborly relations across the region.