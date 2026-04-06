Kazakhstan Stock Exchange launches new currency pairs to boost market activity
Photo: Kazakhstan Stock Exchange web site
The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) has launched trading in new currency instruments on its foreign exchange market.
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