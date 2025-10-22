Dissolution of OSCE Minsk Group to be completed by year-end - Azerbaijani minister(Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ The process of dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group will be completed by the end of this year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the OSCE is set to adopt a decision on September 1 to close the Minsk Group and its affiliated institutions, though certain bureaucratic procedures still need to be finalized.

“We have already begun to see positive results since August 8. As the President emphasized in Washington, for us, peace has already been achieved, and the ongoing developments serve as confirmation of this. The full termination of the Minsk Group’s activities is expected by the end of 2025,” Bayramov said.

13:10

The process of dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group will be completed by the end of this year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna, Trend reports.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel