Estonia praises Washington agreements on peace agenda between Azerbaijan...(Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna sang the praises of the agreements struck in Washington regarding the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, hitting the nail on the head with optimism, Trend reports.

Tsahkna made the statement at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“The recent decisions made in Washington concerning the broader process are of great importance for both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as for the entire region,” Tsahkna said.

He also noted that today’s discussions with the Azerbaijani side focused on regional transportation and connectivity issues.

“Azerbaijan plays a significant role in the region in terms of transportation. There are various initiatives underway, and the country is attracting investment in this field. I believe that the European Union (EU) will also play an important role here,” Tsahkna said.