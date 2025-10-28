Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Khojavend (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ The latest group of relocated families has reached Azerbaijan's Khojavend district, where 20 families in Girmizi Bazar settlement and 10 families in Sos village were handed the keys to their new homes, Trend reports.

After being welcomed, the families were briefed by staff from the State Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. They were advised to avoid unknown objects and report any suspicious items to the relevant authorities.

The key handover ceremony was attended by representatives from the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and other officials. Families received the keys with joy and settled into their homes.

In this phase, 71 people from 20 families were relocated to Qirmizi Bazar, and 42 people from 10 families moved to Sos village. These families had previously been temporarily housed in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative facilities across different regions of the country. All necessary conditions have been provided to accommodate them in their new homes. Including today’s relocation, a total of 110 people from 30 families now reside in Girmizi Bazar, while 89 people from 20 families live in Sos village.

