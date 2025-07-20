European LNG imports rise 41% in June, on track for record year
Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports soared by 9.4% year-on-year in June 2025 to reach 34.84 million tons (Mt), marking the strongest annual increase since November 2022, according to the latest forecast by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy