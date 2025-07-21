Azerbaijan's tea throughput declines in 1H2025
Azerbaijan’s tea production declined slightly in the first half of the year, dropping to around 5,700 tons. While exports remained modest, the country imported over 7,000 tons of tea to meet domestic demand.
