Türkiye rolls out red carpet for grand kickoff of Azerbaijani....(PHOTO) (Update)

KILIS, TÜRKİYE, August 2.​ The curtain has risen on the inauguration ceremony for the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, paving the way for Azerbaijani gas to flow to Syria through Türkiye, which all took place in the quaint Yavuzlu village of Kilis province on August 2, 2025, Trend's correspondent dispatched to Türkiye reports.

The event brought together government officials from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Syria, and Qatar.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy and Chair of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Mikayil Jabbarov, stated that the gas export was launched in line with agreements reached during meetings between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Syria’s transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa, held on April 11 in Antalya and then on July 12, in Baku.

“This step will contribute to Syria’s energy security,” the minister emphasized, noting that the strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, has enabled the swift realization of this historically significant project. He also highlighted the shared commitment to supporting Syria’s reconstruction and development.

Jabbarov stressed that the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Syria marks an important milestone in Azerbaijan’s energy export history and lays the foundation for a new energy corridor between the South Caucasus and the Middle East. He noted that the number of countries receiving Azerbaijani gas has now reached 14 and added that SOCAR aims to expand further by acquiring shares in international gas production projects and reaching new consumer markets.

Referring to Azerbaijan’s strategic energy initiatives, Jabbarov underlined their essential role in enhancing regional and global energy security. He noted that the commencement of gas exports to Syria via the newly inaugurated Türkiye-Syria Natural Gas Pipeline is yet another testament to Azerbaijan’s status as a reliable and strategic energy partner. The project, he added, will significantly expand the geographical reach of the country's gas exports, opening new directions for energy cooperation.

Syria’s Minister of Energy, Mohammad al-Bashir, expressed gratitude to the governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye for their support toward rebuilding and improving living conditions in war-affected Syria.

Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, announced the signing of a “swap” (exchange) agreement with SOCAR, enabling the transfer of Azerbaijani gas to Syria at the Türkiye-Syria border. “Azerbaijan has always stood by Türkiye, and once again, it has shown support through this project,” Bayraktar stated. He added that Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Syria via Kilis through the Yavuzlu Measurement Station.

Bayraktar stated that the export of natural gas to Syria will enable power plants in the country to resume operations in the near future. In the initial phase, up to two billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas may be supplied annually, potentially activating approximately 1,200 megawatts of installed capacity. According to the minister, this project will play a critical role in normalizing daily life in Syria, improving living standards, and accelerating the return of displaced populations.

As part of the Azerbaijani delegation’s visit, bilateral meetings were held with officials from both Türkiye and Syria. The discussions focused on prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy sector and included exchanges of views on matters of shared interest.