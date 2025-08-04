A new luxury residential project, Avenue 8, has been launched near Victory Park and Port Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The JW Marriott Hotel hosted the official presentation of the luxury residential project Avenue 8. Media representatives, industry professionals, business associates, and both domestic and foreign visitors attended the event.

Located adjacent to Port Baku Walk and Victory Park, Avenue 8 boasts panoramic views of Baku Bay. It is more than just a residential complex; it also aspires to become a new urban symbol of the capital.

The project is being implemented by Avant Group and Moonwake Investment. PASHA Bank is the project's official financial partner.

Operating since 2010, Avant Group currently boasts a construction portfolio of over 1.1 million square meters. It has been ramping up its activity in the Georgia and Uzbekistan markets in recent years.

Avenue 8 is more than just a residential building; it represents a lifestyle that reflects the spirit of the city. This 144-meter architectural jewel embodies the aesthetics of Baku,” stated Ali Huseynov, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Avant Group.

Talking about the unique features of the project, Rufat Abdullayev, the company's Business Development and Marketing Director, noted:

"The apartments in the Avenue 8 residential complex will feature 4.5-meter-high ceilings. Fully glazed facades and exquisitely designed lobbies and co-working areas will set new standards for modern urban living. The Sky Lounge and Rooftop Pool areas, located on the 30th floor of the building, promise residents a truly extraordinary lifestyle, with a 25-meter indoor swimming pool, as well as a spa center, fitness center, and paddle tennis courts."

A 5,000 m² public park and green area will be created in front of the buildings, providing a unique green space in the city center.

During the event, an official Memorandum of Understanding was signed to confirm the strategic cooperation between PASHA Bank and Avant Group. Bahruz Nagiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at PASHA Bank, emphasized that this partnership will benefit both parties and play a significant role in the sector's future development.

