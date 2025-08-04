Azerbaijani PhD living in Italy esteems free Khankendi as pride for youths

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. To be in the free Khankendi of Azerbaijan is a great pride and honor for every Azerbaijani youth, including me, a doctoral student living in Genoa (Italy), researcher in the field of international security and political science, Toghrul Aliyev told reporters at the opening ceremony of the VI Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth in Khankendi, Trend reports.

Aliyev emphasized that the victory won by the powerful Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the subsequent inspiration of new life in the cities, which are being revived every day due to active construction works, arouses pride and joy among the youth.

"Today, I am participating in the 6th Diaspora Youth Summer Camp organized by the State Diaspora Committee. At this event, dedicated to the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty”, we will have numerous meetings with the authorities, as well as get better acquainted with the national-cultural values of Azerbaijan.

More than 100 representatives of Azerbaijani youth from all over the world who return to their national-spiritual values, roots, and ethnic identity and embrace these values are represented here," he noted.