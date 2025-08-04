Azerbaijan bids farewell to renowned People's Writer Elchin Afandiyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 4. On August 4, the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators hosted a farewell ceremony for Elchin Afandiyev, a distinguished Azerbaijani writer, novelist, playwright, critic, literary scholar, Doctor of Philological Sciences, professor, member of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, People's Writer, recipient of the “Istiglal” Order, and a prominent public and state figure, Trend reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov, along with other state and government officials, attended the farewell ceremony.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and various state and government institutions.

Colleagues, friends, prominent figures from the country’s scientific and cultural spheres, members of parliament, and numerous readers of the late People's Writer paid their respects to the unforgettable novelist.