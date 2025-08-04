Victims of Mingachevir city missile attack during 44-day Patriotic War testify in court

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 4. During the ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on August 4, victim Ingilab Mammadov said he was among the residents of Mingachevir who were affected by the missile attack during the 44-day Patriotic War, Trend reports.

Mammadov testified that he, along with his three children, sustained injuries under the rubble of the two-story building during the missile strike on October 4, 2020, adding that there were no military facilities around the house. “We later found out that it was a “Smerch” missile fired by Armenians,” the victim said.

Victim Elchin Baghirov stated he suffered material and moral damage during the “Smerch” missile attack, adding that he, his mother Nabat Baghirova, and his uncle were also injured during the incident. Baghirov further stated that his uncle had lost the ability to work due to the sustained injuries.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.