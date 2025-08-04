Bulgaria launches new logistics hub

Photo: Ministry of Economy and Industry of Bulgaria

A new logistics and warehouse facility is set to rise in Sofia–Bozhurishte Industrial Park, backed by an investment exceeding 8 million BGN ($4.7 million). The project will support the global expansion of furniture brand Kave Home and reflects Bulgaria’s growing appeal to strategic investors.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register