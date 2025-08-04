Bulgaria launches new logistics hub
Photo: Ministry of Economy and Industry of Bulgaria
A new logistics and warehouse facility is set to rise in Sofia–Bozhurishte Industrial Park, backed by an investment exceeding 8 million BGN ($4.7 million). The project will support the global expansion of furniture brand Kave Home and reflects Bulgaria’s growing appeal to strategic investors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy