Iran signals compensation demand in upcoming indirect talks with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. In case of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US in the future, Iran's demand for compensation from the US will be one of the issues on the agenda, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran's future negotiations with the US will certainly be different. The situation has changed a lot in the period before and after June 12.

Baghaei stated that the US should pay compensation for the military aggression against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Abbas Goudarzi, spokesman for the Iranian parliament's presidium, announced on July 10 that a group of Iranian MPs is preparing a draft demanding that the government monitor legal norms to seek compensation from Israel and the U.S. for military attacks on Iran.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military officers, generals, atomic scientists, and other senior officials.

That same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, causing civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities. The airstrikes reportedly destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes against a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.