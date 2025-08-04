The partnership between Bakcell and Uber is expanding

The innovation and speed leader Bakcell continues its partnership with Uber, one of the world’s leading taxi aggregators. Through this partnership, passengers can enjoy a 1GB internet package provided by Bakcell, free of charge, during each ride booked via the Uber app.

To benefit from the offer, simply select one of the “Fastest” category options when booking a ride via Uber app. The offered 1GB internet package will be valid for 30 minutes during the trip. This innovative service introduced by Bakcell and Uber brings together speed and connectivity to provide passengers with a more efficient and distinctive travel experience.

Bakcell continuously offers innovative products and solutions that enrich the daily experience of its subscribers. Over the last year, the company has launched a range of artificial intelligence-driven, technology-based, and cutting-edge products and services in Azerbaijan, including Birinci Tariff, Tarif advisor, VoWifi, Bakcell Fiber, Star tariffs.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various sectors such as telecommunications, energy, high technology, and construction across multiple countries.