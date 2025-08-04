Iran declares absence of IAEA inspectors in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Presently, there are no inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Iran, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran has repeatedly stated that IAEA officials should act pursuant to their duties and not under the influence of other countries.

Baghaei stated that Iran has repeatedly protested against the IAEA's non-technical strategy.

“Iran is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), is committed to its obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, and intends to take steps within the framework of existing legislation,” he noted.

The official pointed out that the IAEA deputy director general will visit Iran in the next ten days, and talks will be held on the prevailing special circumstances.

Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement in March 2023 and issued a statement on the agreement. According to the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and safeguards, and the parties are to cooperate in matters related to allegations of the existence of enriched uranium-based materials related to Iran's nuclear program.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. According to the law passed by the Iranian parliament, inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are prohibited from entering the country to conduct inspections. IAEA inspectors are allowed to enter the country only if Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country's peaceful nuclear activities and the safety of nuclear facilities are guaranteed.