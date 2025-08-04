Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan experienced a decrement of 80 manat, equating to $47, which represents a contraction of 1.4 percent, as observed at the conclusion of the preceding week, Trend reports.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold fell by 116.5 manat, or $68.5 (two percent), compared to the previous week's figure, totaling 5,635 manat ($3,310).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
July 21
|
5,708 ($3,360)
|
July 28
|
5,678 ($3,340)
|
July 22
|
5,765 ($3,390)
|
July 29
|
5,638 ($3,320)
|
July 23
|
5,819 ($3,420)
|
July 30
|
5,654 ($3,330)
|
July 24
|
5,750 ($3,380)
|
July 31
|
5,607 ($3,300)
|
July 25
|
5,714 ($3,360)
|
August 1
|
5,598 ($3,290)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,751 manat ($3,380)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,635 manat ($3,310)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 2.7 manat, or $1.6 (4.2 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 64 manat ($37.6), which is three percent, or two manat ($1.2), less than the previous week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
July 21
|
64.9 ($38)
|
July 28
|
64.9 ($38)
|
July 22
|
65.9 ($38.7)
|
July 29
|
64.79 ($38.11)
|
July 23
|
64.3 ($37.8)
|
July 30
|
64.89 ($38.17)
|
July 24
|
66.39 ($39)
|
July 31
|
63.3 ($37)
|
July 25
|
66.2 ($38.9)
|
August 1
|
62.19 ($36.58)
|
Average weekly rate
|
66 manat ($38.8)
|
Average weekly rate
|
64 manat ($37.6)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan took a nosedive by 215.8 manat ($127) last week, settling at manat, or $34.7 (2.4 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum went down by 105.45 manat, or $62 (4.3 percent), to 2,325 manat ($1,370) compared to the previous week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
July 21
|
2,440 ($1,440)
|
July 28
|
2,413 ($1,420)
|
July 22
|
2,467 ($1,451)
|
July 29
|
2,384 ($1,400)
|
July 23
|
2,458 ($1,446)
|
July 30
|
2,361 ($1,390)
|
July 24
|
2,405 ($1,410)
|
July 31
|
2,269 ($1,330)
|
July 25
|
2,381 ($1,400)
|
August 1
|
2,198 ($1,300)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,430 manat ($1,430)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,325 manat ($1,370)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 104 manat ($61), or 4.8 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium declined by 33 manat ($19), or 1.5 percent, compared to the previous week, to 2,104 manat ($1,240).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
July 21
|
2,143 ($1,260)
|
July 28
|
2,143 ($1,260)
|
July 22
|
2,137.8 ($1,157.5)
|
July 29
|
2,087 ($1,230)
|
July 23
|
2,171 ($1,280)
|
July 30
|
2,146 ($1,260)
|
July 24
|
2,161 ($1,270)
|
July 31
|
2,107 ($1,240)
|
July 25
|
2,075 ($1,220)
|
August 1
|
2,039 ($1,200)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,137.7 manat ($1,257)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,104 manat ($1,240)
