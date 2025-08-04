Bank Respublika and EFSE sign new loan agreement to support entrepreneurship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Bank Respublika, one of Azerbaijan’s leading banks supporting the real sector of the economy, and the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE) have signed a new loan agreement under which the bank will receive EUR 15 million, disbursed in local currency.

The 4-year loan will enable the bank to finance micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as well as women-led businesses, on more favorable terms. With its extensive branch network across the country, Bank Respublika will ensure that the funds reach entrepreneurs operating in all regions of Azerbaijan.

"This investment builds on a trusted partnership with Bank Respublika. Long-term, local currency financing is essential for creating a stable operating environment for MSMEs – especially those led by women – and driving more inclusive economic growth." Jasminka Begert, EFSE Portfolio Manager at Finance in Motion, said.

“His new stage of cooperation with EFSE reflects the strong trust and strategic partnership between our institutions. The funding will allow us to enhance credit support for the real sector — especially small and medium-sized enterprises, which remain a key priority for us. At Bank Respublika, we are committed not only to attracting external financing but to transforming it into tangible opportunities for entrepreneurs across the country. We believe this investment will support job creation, advance sustainable projects, and foster the development of Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy.” Tariyel Ismayilov, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Respublika, noted.