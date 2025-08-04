Turkish firm to oversee reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The service of the author's supervision over the construction of Hadrut and Tug settlements of Khojavand district will be carried out, Trend reports.

Rehabilitation, construction, and management services in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts have been completed the relevant work.

Thus, the organization assigned the mentioned works to the Turkish branch of “Rem Mimarlık Decorasyon Restorasyon Proje ve Taahhut Hizmetleri Limited” in the Republic of Azerbaijan and concluded a contract.

According to the contract, the company was paid 82,175 manat ($48,337).

The company, which will supervise the construction of Hadrut and Tug villages, was registered in Azerbaijan in 2020. The legal representative of the Azerbaijani branch of the company is Turan Ahmet Hakan.

Hadrut and Tug villages remained under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces for more than 30 years. In 2020, during the Second Karabakh War, the mentioned villages were liberated from occupation by the Azerbaijani Army.