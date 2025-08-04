Turkmenistan and World Bank discuss financing for international transport corridors

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 4. On the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Awaza, Turkmenistan, the World Bank rolled up its sleeves and got down to brass tacks in high-level talks aimed at boosting investment cooperation in the transport sector, Trend reports.

Galina Romanova, Head of the Department of Public Finance and Economic Policy at Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Finance and Economy, met with Alexander Prodan, Chief Economist for Transport at the World Bank. The discussions centered on financing mechanisms for the creation and development of international transport corridors critical to improving regional connectivity.

Both parties underscored the criticality of synergistic policy frameworks for infrastructure capital allocation and the long-term viability of transportation initiatives. Focused emphasis was directed towards initiatives that amplify Turkmenistan’s strategic positioning as a pivotal nexus for international cargo and traveler transit.



The convening underscored the synergistic engagement in fortifying economic alliances and enhancing accessibility to international markets for landlocked nations via robust and contemporary logistics infrastructures.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel