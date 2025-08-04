Azerbaijani Parliament head meets with Chairperson of Uzbekistan's Senate in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. On August 4, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Speaker of the Senate of the Supreme Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva during her working visit to Turkmenistan's Avaza, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Meanwhile, it was noted that during the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the dynamic development of relations between our friendly and brotherly countries, and the exceptional role of the heads of state in deepening our relations was particularly emphasized. Furthermore, it was noted that thanks to the strong will of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, our bilateral relations have entered a new, more dynamic stage of development, and it was underlined that our countries are successfully cooperating in many areas.

In the course of the discussion, it was noted that, in keeping with the spirit of the high-level relations between our countries, cooperation between our parliaments is also developing dynamically. It was stressed that close contacts, regular meetings held within the framework of various international events, and mutual visits have a significant and positive impact on the interaction between our legislative bodies. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova recalled with satisfaction her numerous visits to Uzbekistan, including her participation in the First Uzbek-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Forum in July this year. The importance of the “Action Plan for the Development of Interparliamentary Cooperation for 2025-2026” signed during the forum, as well as the Regulations on the Commission on Interparliamentary Cooperation of the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Supreme Majlis of Uzbekistan, was once again emphasized in terms of the further development of our relations. It was noted that these documents create significant opportunities for further expansion of ties between our parliaments, their committees, friendship groups, and deputies.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.