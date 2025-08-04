Azerbaijan highlights State Tax Service revenue collection for 7M2025

In the first seven months of 2025, Azerbaijan collected over 10.558 billion manat ($6.13 billion) in taxes, exceeding forecasts. Tax revenue rose by 2.8 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Non-oil sector contributions accounted for 71.9 percent of total tax income.

