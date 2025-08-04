Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan rejects claims of its army's opening fire on excavator in Armenia

Politics Materials 4 August 2025 19:03 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Gulnara Karimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Azerbaijani Army units did not open fire on an excavator in Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The ministry said that the information released by the Armenian Ministry of Defense about the alleged opening of fire by Azerbaijani Army units on an excavator during road construction work between combat positions in the Syunik region at around 13:10 (GMT +4) today disn't true.

"The Azerbaijani Army units did not open fire in the indicated direction," the ministry noted.

