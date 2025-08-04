Azerbaijan rejects claims of its army's opening fire on excavator in Armenia

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Azerbaijani Army units did not open fire on an excavator in Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The ministry said that the information released by the Armenian Ministry of Defense about the alleged opening of fire by Azerbaijani Army units on an excavator during road construction work between combat positions in the Syunik region at around 13:10 (GMT +4) today disn't true.

"The Azerbaijani Army units did not open fire in the indicated direction," the ministry noted.

