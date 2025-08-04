Turkmenistan, Ethiopia debate strategic co-op in transport, environmental sustainability

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 4. Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Akhmed Gurbanov met with Ethiopian Minister of Transport and Logistics Alemu Sime Feisa on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) and discussed issues related to expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation, particularly in the fields of transport, environmental sustainability, and cultural and humanitarian exchange. Both sides reaffirmed their interest in strengthening ties and promoting shared initiatives for sustainable development and regional integration.

The Ethiopian delegation highlighted the importance of the earlier visit of Turkmenistan’s political leadership to Addis Ababa, noting it as a key moment in bilateral relations. They also welcomed Turkmenistan’s peace-oriented initiatives and expressed support for the upcoming International Forum on Peace and Trust, scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan in December 2025.

Minister Alemu Sime Feisa expressed appreciation for Turkmenistan’s role in hosting LLDC3 and commended the high level of organization and hospitality extended to international delegates.