Azerbaijan and UAE's DP World explore smart transport cooperation opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Azerbaijan has evaluated the possibilities of cooperation with DP World company, the Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We met with Yuvraj Naraian, Deputy CEO of DP World, a company specializing in port services and free trade zones, in Abu Dhabi. We discussed the digitalization of ports and logistics corridors, cooperation in smart transport systems, data-based mobility solutions, consideration of opportunities for establishing a joint venture, and investment issues.

We also exchanged experiences in the field of integrating and modernizing infrastructure between sea, rail, and road logistics and the transition to freight transportation with block trains operating on a fixed schedule," Nabiyev added.

