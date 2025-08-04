Turkmenistan and UNDP discuss cooperation priorities at high-level meeting

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 4. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov met with Ivana Zivkovic, Assistant Secretary-General, Assistant Administrator, and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The discussion focused on key areas of cooperation, zeroing in on crucial areas of teamwork, such as sustainable development, digital transformation, economic sustainability, inclusive growth, and climate resilience. Particular emphasis was placed on UNDP’s role in supporting Turkmenistan’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ivana Zivkovic reaffirmed UNDP’s commitment to strengthening partnership and implementing joint initiatives for sustainable regional development. She further conveyed her utmost aspirations for the fruitful outcomes of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC 3), which is presently in session in Turkmenistan.

