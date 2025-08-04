Uzbekistan reports growth in rail passenger transport
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan's railway network is seeing a steady rise in passenger traffic, with official data showing notable year-on-year growth in the first half of 2025. Increased daily ridership reflects growing public reliance on rail transport across the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy