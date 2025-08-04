Azerbaijani parliament head leads UN Conference-run Inter-Parliamentary Forum in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova presided over the first session entitled ‘From Vienna to Awaza: Unresolved Challenges, Lessons Learned and the Way Ahead’ of the Inter-Parliamentary Forum, which commenced its work as part of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in the town of Awaza in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The delegates from the participating states convened during the session to articulate their perspectives on the agenda items presented therein.

Gafarova noted the fruitful nature of the debates and highlighted the importance of such platforms for sharing experiences and sparking new ideas.

"The summary document adopted at the concluding session to reflect the forum participants’ shared views will strongly support the achievement of our common goals and will contribute to the implementation of the Awaza Action Program," she added.

