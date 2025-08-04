Uzbekistan, U.S. agencies forge partnership to enhance exports and market outreach

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 4. A delegation from the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan visited the US to promote Uzbek-made products, expand export opportunities, and strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations, Trend reports.

In the course of the visit, the Ministry organized the participation of 25 local textile enterprises under the unified brand Made in Uzbekistan at the international exhibitions Texworld NYC, Apparel Sourcing US, and Home Textiles Sourcing Expo, held in New York.

As part of the exhibitions, meetings were held with several leading companies and industry associations, including Bunzl plc, Levi Strauss & Co., PVH Corp., G-III Apparel Group, Kontoor Brands, American Eagle Outfitters, Tapestry Inc., Macy’s, American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA), Oritain, and others. Discussions focused on market access for Uzbek manufacturers in the U.S., as well as sourcing-based procurement mechanisms.

In addition, MIIT representatives met with the U.S. Department of Commerce, where both sides expressed mutual interest in developing a framework to boost trade turnover, reduce trade barriers, and enhance investment cooperation. Opportunities to expand the export of Uzbek goods, including textiles, construction materials, electrical products, and agricultural produce, were also discussed. Special attention was given to entering major marketplaces such as Amazon and Walmart, as well as retail chains including Whole Foods Market, Bloomingdale’s, and The Home Depot.

During discussions with the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) under the U.S. Department of Commerce, an agreement was reached to organize joint webinars and training seminars for Uzbek companies on certification and packaging requirements aligned with U.S. market standards. The delegation also met with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Cotton Association to explore the supply of American cotton to Uzbekistan under the GSM-102 credit guarantee program, including the possibility of raising the credit limit and launching the Made from U.S. Cotton initiative to promote cotton-based products in international markets.

The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan continues its consistent efforts to develop the country’s export potential and promote national products in global markets.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the U.S. totaled $351.3 million from January through May 2025, marking a decrease from $390.6 million in the same period of 2024, signaling a modest decline in bilateral trade volumes.