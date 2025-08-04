Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan agree on veterinary certificates for animal-origin exports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 4. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have reached an agreement on the forms of veterinary certificates for the export of fish, fish products, honey, and other bee products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

The deal was wrapped up during the official talks between the veterinary authorities of the two nations. The standardized certifications will facilitate the assurance of veterinary and sanitary compliance and serve as an indicator of the increasing confidence and collaboration between the two parties in the domain of veterinary science. The newly ratified accord is anticipated to streamline operational protocols for exporters and validate that Kazakhstani commodities align with global veterinary compliance benchmarks.



The Committee for Veterinary Control and Supervision of Kazakhstan, operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Agriculture, is actively engaged in harmonizing veterinary documentation with international standards and enhancing the regulatory framework for the exportation of animal-derived commodities.

