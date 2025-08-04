Uzbekistan, China joining forces to pave way for progress in infrastructure and energy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 4. Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held negotiations with the leadership of leading Chinese companies to discuss the expansion of bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, energy, transport, and tourism sectors in Tianjin (PRC), Trend reports.

With Sinoma Energy Conservation, the parties discussed projects related to gypsum exploration in the Jizzakh region, wind turbine production, the establishment of an innovative energy technopark, and the signing of a Memorandum of Strategic Partnership.

Tianjin Urban Construction Group Holdings articulated its preparedness to engage in the execution of bridge and highway infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan, the advancement of metro and light rail transit systems, and the establishment of drainage frameworks, alongside disseminating technical acumen and augmenting infrastructure technoparks and engineering hubs.



Tianjin Rail Transit Group Corporation showcased cutting-edge metro innovations, encompassing automation frameworks, traffic management systems, and workforce development protocols. The delegation conducted an on-site evaluation of the enterprise's innovation hub and logistics orchestration framework.



ST Wonderful International has officially articulated its strategic initiative to erect a premium five-star hospitality establishment, dubbed the “Beijing” hotel, in Tashkent, alongside the comprehensive development of an expansive family-centric entertainment complex.

As a result of the meetings, the parties agreed to initiate preparatory activities and continue the dialogue. The Uzbek side reaffirmed its readiness for long-term cooperation with Chinese partners in key areas.

This development comes on the heels of strengthening economic ties between the two countries. The bilateral trade volume surpassed $13 billion in the preceding fiscal year, with both parties reiterating their strategic objective of attaining a $20 billion trade benchmark, as delineated by their respective leaderships.

