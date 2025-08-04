Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Turkmenistan, Somalia explore deeper co-op on sidelines of UN event in Awaza

Economy Materials 4 August 2025 17:07 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan, Somalia explore deeper co-op on sidelines of UN event in Awaza
Photo: Turkmen MFA

Follow Trend on

Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
Read more

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 4. Turkmen Deputy FM Akhmet Gurbanov and Somali Deputy FM Isaac Mohamud Mursal discussed deepening bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Awaza, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation across political, diplomatic, economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. They also highlighted the value of their partnership within the framework of international organizations, particularly the United Nations.

The representative of Somalia expressed support for Turkmenistan's peace initiatives and welcomed its commitment to global stability and sustainable development. He also highly appreciated Turkmenistan's role in hosting LLDC3, noting its importance for international dialogue and cooperation.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more