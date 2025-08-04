Turkmenistan, Somalia explore deeper co-op on sidelines of UN event in Awaza

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 4. Turkmen Deputy FM Akhmet Gurbanov and Somali Deputy FM Isaac Mohamud Mursal discussed deepening bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Awaza, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation across political, diplomatic, economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. They also highlighted the value of their partnership within the framework of international organizations, particularly the United Nations.

The representative of Somalia expressed support for Turkmenistan's peace initiatives and welcomed its commitment to global stability and sustainable development. He also highly appreciated Turkmenistan's role in hosting LLDC3, noting its importance for international dialogue and cooperation.