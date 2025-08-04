Kyrgyzstan’s Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz road project hits exciting phase IV milestone

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 4. Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Transport and Communications has shared an update on the ongoing reconstruction of the Suusamyr-Talas-Taraz road, Phase IV, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, construction is well underway, with heavy machinery already operating on site. Current work includes leveling and widening the road, relocating water pipelines, and removing old concrete power poles.

More than 80 pieces of specialized equipment and 65 workers are currently involved, and those numbers continue to grow. The project also includes setting up two asphalt plants, one concrete plant, and two stone crushing facilities to support construction.

The section being rebuilt spans 93 kilometers: from the city of Talas to the Kichi-Kapka border checkpoint with Kazakhstan. Completion is planned by 2028, and the project comes with a five-year warranty.

Key elements of the upgrade include the reconstruction of six bridges, one underpass, and the addition of sidewalks and street lighting in nearby towns and villages.

The contract for Phase IV was signed in March 2025 with China’s Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd. The official start of construction was marked on April 25, 2025.

The information notes that this 93-kilometer section, from 104.6 to 197.6 kilometers, has undergone only basic repairs since Kyrgyzstan gained independence. Due to increased traffic and road wear, safe travel on this route has become impossible. A complete reconstruction is long overdue.