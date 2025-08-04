Turkmenistan and IAEA advance talks on strategic 2025–2029 framework

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 4. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov met with Liu Hua, Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), at the Berkarar Hotel in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, and discussed a new framework program for 2025–2029, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The meeting highlighted the strong level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the IAEA, with a focus on ongoing programs and the use of IAEA technical expertise, particularly in the healthcare sector.

The sides also discussed the draft of the 2025–2029 Framework Program between Turkmenistan and the IAEA, with mutual interest in finalizing and signing the document shortly.

Liu Hua praised Turkmenistan for its organization of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries and expressed appreciation for the hospitality shown during the event.