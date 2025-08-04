Uzbekistan, Qatar’s Protocol Capital joins forces to accelerate transport and digital growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 4. Uzbekistan’s Transport Minister, Ilkhom Makhkamov, meets with Ahmad Abdullah Al-Jufairi, Executive Chairman of Qatar’s Protocol Capital Group, to explore strategic investments in transport infrastructure and digital innovation, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation, particularly projects in transport infrastructure and initiatives aimed at advancing digital technologies within the sector.

The dialogue also covered the development of the road network and explored various approaches to implementing joint projects, including models for long-term participation.

Protocol Capital Group is a major Qatari investment firm managing assets exceeding $4 billion. The company is actively involved in financing projects across diverse industries such as real estate, oil and gas, water storage and air-cooling systems, construction materials, steel production, and pharmaceuticals. With over 1,000 successful projects implemented in more than 34 countries, Protocol Capital Group brings extensive experience and global reach to its partnerships.