Azerbaijan alters composition of Coordination Council on Transit Transportation - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The composition of the Coordination Council for Transit Cargo Transportation in Azerbaijan has changed, Trend reports.

This is reflected in amendments to certain decrees and orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of Presidential Decree No. 342 of February 25, 2025, “On the Reorganization of the Closed Joint-Stock Company ‘Azerbaijan Railways’” and the repeal of this Decree.

According to the decree, the executive director of the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON) was added to this list, while the general director of the Closed Joint Stock Company “Baku International Sea Trade Port” was removed from the Council.