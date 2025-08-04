Azerbaijan announces number of houses to be renovated for return of its ex-IDPs

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, August 4.​ A total of 2,450 houses have been identified for repair and reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's 18 settlements, according to the resettlement plan for 2025, Elchin Yusubov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, said at the opening ceremony of the 6th Diaspora Youth Summer Camp held in Khankendi, Trend reports.

"Currently, over 15,000 people have settled in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts. These people are both former internally displaced persons as well as employees of state and private institutions and their family members," he mentioned.

Yusubov recalled that on May 28, 2024, the first families returned to Khojaly city with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"In general, the return of some of the former internally displaced persons to the Sugovushan, Hasanriz, and Talish villages of the Aghdara district, as well as Khojaly city and the Khojaly district's Ballija, Tazabina, and Khanyurdu villages, has been ensured, and life has revived in these villages. The above-mentioned work is being implemented in stages in accordance with the resettlement plan.

Besides, according to the resettlement plan for this year, 2,450 houses have been identified for repair and reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's 18 settlements, including villages of the Khojaly district (Ballija, Khanyurdu, Tazabina, Dashbulag, Badara, Seyidbayli, Khanabad, Shushakend, Almali, Mehdibayli, and Chanagchi) and seven villages of the Aghdara district (Hasanriz, Vangli, Kolatagh, Childiran, Heyvali, Chapar, and Ashagi Oratagh)," he explained.

The official indicated that pertinent initiatives have already been initiated regarding the relocation of the populace in the aforementioned villages.

"Consequently, the facilitation of resettlement for a cohort of up to 10,000 previously internally displaced individuals within the specified villages will be operationalized," he underscored.

