Azerbaijan invites UAE company to World Telecommunication Development Conference in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Azerbaijan has evaluated cooperation opportunities with Etisalat (UAE), one of the technology and telecommunications companies, and invited it to the World Telecommunication Development Conference to be held in Baku, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"As part of our visit to the UAE, we met with Jassem Mohamed, Chairman of Etisalat, one of the leading global technology and telecommunications companies. We thanked the company's management for sharing the valuable experience they gained at COP28 in Dubai with us during the organization of COP29 in Baku.

We discussed the exchange of experience, advisory support, and future cooperation opportunities in the field of telecommunications. At the same time, we exchanged views on projects implemented in the field of urban transport. We invited the Etisalat management to the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) to be held in Baku on November 17-28, 2025," the minister added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel