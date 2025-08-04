Uzbekistan reveals impressive cattle meat production results for 2024
In 2024, Uzbekistan’s cattle meat production reached a total of 2.1 million tons, driven primarily by dehkan and subsidiary farms. Exclusive data from the National Statistics Committee reveals how different farm categories contributed to this significant agricultural output.
