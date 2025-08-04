Azerbaijan’s Khankendi kicks off 6th Summer Camp for Diaspora youth (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The opening ceremony of the 6th summer camp of Diaspora youth is being held in Khankendi, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony is attended by officials, prominent intellectuals, and famous figures of science, culture, and art.

The VI Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth dedicated to the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty”, jointly organized by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will run till August 9. The event was attended by 128 Azerbaijanis from 61 countries of the world and youth of nations friendly to Azerbaijan.

The program of the camp is quite rich. Participants will receive detailed information about the Diaspora policy led by the head of state, meet with officials and diplomats, experts in various fields, family members of martyrs, and our heroic veterans, and will familiarize themselves with Karabakh, take part in native language lessons, entertainment programs, and intellectual games.

The “Summer Camp for Diaspora Youth” project has aroused great interest and gained popularity both within the country and among the Diaspora. The growing interest in summer camps from year to year is a vivid confirmation of this.

To date, the camps have been held in the cities of Shaki, Shamakhi, Shusha, Nakhchivan and Lachin. Every year, the organizing committee of the camps receives more than 3,000 applications from more than 60 countries, and more than 700 of them have participated in the summer camps.