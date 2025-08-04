Uzbekistan’s trade sector sees significant growth in 1H2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 4. As of July 1, 2025, a whopping 151,189 enterprises and organizations were making waves in the trade sector across Uzbekistan.

According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, this metric experienced an uptick of 14,080 units relative to the commencement of the fiscal year.



A regional disaggregation reveals that Tashkent City commands the predominant share, representing 22.2 percent of the aggregate total.

The number of trade enterprises and organizations by region is as follows: