Azerbaijan's Sumgayit crowns champions at Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 4 August 2025 09:30 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The Sumgayit city open championship held on August 3 at the Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex was successfully completed, Trend reports.

According to the information, a total of 30 gymnasts from Absheron, Sumgayit sports clubs, and the Khirdalan branch of “Ojag Sport” club representing Absheron-Khizi district took part in the competition.

The gymnasts performed in all-around competition in the age categories of juniors, cadets, and boys. Athletes who distinguished themselves at the qualifying stage were awarded medals and diplomas.

In junior age categories:

2018 year of birth: I and II places - Sumgayit Sports Club, III place - Absheron Sports Club;

Birth year 2019: I, II, and III places - Khirdalan branch of “Ojag Sport” club

Children by age categories:

2015-2017 birth years: I place - Sumgayit OIC, II place - Khirdalan branch of “Ojag Sport” club, III place - Absheron OIC

Young men by age categories:

2012 year of birth: I and II places - Apsheron OIC, III place - Sumgayit OIC

Years of birth 2013-2014: I and II places - Apsheron DEC, III place - Sumgayit DEC.

Boys by age categories:

2010-2011 birth years: I place - Apsheron OIC, II and III places - Sumgayit OIC

Gymnasts showed high motivation throughout the competition and distinguished themselves with aesthetic performance.

