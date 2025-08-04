Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has remained unchanged over the past week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate of 1 US dollar for the week amounted to 1.7 manat.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
21 July
|
1.7
|
28 July
|
1.7
|
22 July
|
1.7
|
29 July
|
1.7
|
23 July
|
1.7
|
30 July
|
1.7
|
24 July
|
1.7
|
31 July
|
1.7
|
25 July
|
1.7
|
1 August
|
1.7
|
Average price per week
|
1.7
|
Average price per week
|
1.7
Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.056 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.02834 manat, amounting to 1.96302 manat per 1 euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
21 July
|
1.9769
|
28 July
|
1.9969
|
22 July
|
1.9873
|
29 July
|
1.9697
|
23 July
|
1.9949
|
30 July
|
1.9636
|
24 July
|
2.0016
|
31 July
|
1.9440
|
25 July
|
1.9961
|
1 August
|
1.9409
|
Average price per week
|
1.99136
|
Average price per week
|
1.96302
Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0268 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.05876 manat, amounting to 2.10346 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
21 July
|
2.1632
|
28 July
|
2.1375
|
22 July
|
2.1736
|
29 July
|
2.0800
|
23 July
|
2.1634
|
30 July
|
2.0923
|
24 July
|
2.1684
|
31 July
|
2.0968
|
25 July
|
2.1425
|
1 August
|
2.1107
|
Average price per week
|
2.16222
|
Average price per week
|
2.10346
Last week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0418 manat per 1 lira. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat, amounting to 0.04188 manat per 1 lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat to the Turkish lira
|
21 July
|
0.0421
|
28 July
|
0.0419
|
22 July
|
0.0421
|
29 July
|
0.0419
|
23 July
|
0.0420
|
30 July
|
0.0419
|
24 July
|
0.0420
|
31 July
|
0.0419
|
25 July
|
0.0419
|
1 August
|
0.0418
|
Average price per week
|
0.04202
|
Average price per week
|
0.04188