Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 4 August 2025 11:14 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has remained unchanged over the past week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate of 1 US dollar for the week amounted to 1.7 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

21 July

1.7

28 July

1.7

22 July

1.7

29 July

1.7

23 July

1.7

30 July

1.7

24 July

1.7

31 July

1.7

25 July

1.7

1 August

1.7

Average price per week

1.7

Average price per week

1.7

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.056 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.02834 manat, amounting to 1.96302 manat per 1 euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

21 July

1.9769

28 July

1.9969

22 July

1.9873

29 July

1.9697

23 July

1.9949

30 July

1.9636

24 July

2.0016

31 July

1.9440

25 July

1.9961

1 August

1.9409

Average price per week

1.99136

Average price per week

1.96302

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0268 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.05876 manat, amounting to 2.10346 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

21 July

2.1632

28 July

2.1375

22 July

2.1736

29 July

2.0800

23 July

2.1634

30 July

2.0923

24 July

2.1684

31 July

2.0968

25 July

2.1425

1 August

2.1107

Average price per week

2.16222

Average price per week

2.10346

Last week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0418 manat per 1 lira. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat, amounting to 0.04188 manat per 1 lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat to the Turkish lira

21 July

0.0421

28 July

0.0419

22 July

0.0421

29 July

0.0419

23 July

0.0420

30 July

0.0419

24 July

0.0420

31 July

0.0419

25 July

0.0419

1 August

0.0418

Average price per week

0.04202

Average price per week

0.04188
