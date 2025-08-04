Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has remained unchanged over the past week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate of 1 US dollar for the week amounted to 1.7 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 21 July 1.7 28 July 1.7 22 July 1.7 29 July 1.7 23 July 1.7 30 July 1.7 24 July 1.7 31 July 1.7 25 July 1.7 1 August 1.7 Average price per week 1.7 Average price per week 1.7

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.056 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.02834 manat, amounting to 1.96302 manat per 1 euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro 21 July 1.9769 28 July 1.9969 22 July 1.9873 29 July 1.9697 23 July 1.9949 30 July 1.9636 24 July 2.0016 31 July 1.9440 25 July 1.9961 1 August 1.9409 Average price per week 1.99136 Average price per week 1.96302

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0268 manat. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.05876 manat, amounting to 2.10346 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 21 July 2.1632 28 July 2.1375 22 July 2.1736 29 July 2.0800 23 July 2.1634 30 July 2.0923 24 July 2.1684 31 July 2.0968 25 July 2.1425 1 August 2.1107 Average price per week 2.16222 Average price per week 2.10346

Last week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0418 manat per 1 lira. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat, amounting to 0.04188 manat per 1 lira.