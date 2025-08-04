Latvia announces support for international development project planning trips

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia has announced a new grant competition titled “Support to Financing of Pre-Assessment Visits for Development Cooperation Projects in Recipient Countries,” Trend reports.

The initiative is aimed at facilitating business trips for feasibility studies in designated partner countries, enabling Latvian institutions and organizations to establish new partnerships and prepare development cooperation project proposals.

Applications will be evaluated on a first-come, first-served basis, and funding will remain available through 2025. The total budget allocated for project implementation in 2024 is 25,000 euros.

Eligible applicants include Latvian public administration institutions (both direct and indirect), local governments, government agencies, associations, foundations, businesses, trade unions, and other legal entities registered in Latvia.

Priority for funding will be given to projects targeting the European Union’s Eastern Partnership countries—Ukraine, Moldova, and Armenia—as well as countries in Central Asia such as Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, and various African nations.

The assessment of project submissions will prioritize the alignment of the project concept with development cooperation objectives and the exigencies of the partner nation, the expertise of both the applicant and their collaborative entity, as well as the comprehensive integrity of the proposed financial plan.

Additional points will be awarded to:

Civil society organizations;



Projects involving multiple partners;

Applicants that secure co-financing;

New applicants who have not previously implemented development cooperation projects;

Applications must include a clear rationale and a proportional, well-structured budget to be considered competitive.

This initiative reflects Latvia’s ongoing commitment to fostering meaningful international partnerships and supporting sustainable development in partner regions through knowledge sharing and collaborative planning.

