Azerbaijan’s Aztelecom expands presence with new Karabakh branch

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. In order to more flexibly and efficiently organize services across the country, Aztelecom LLC, part of AZCON Holding, has introduced a number of important changes in its organizational structure, Trend reports via Aztelecom.

Meanwhile, it is noted that these changes are aimed at optimizing management, improving the quality of regional services, and effectively managing infrastructure.

Thus, within the framework of reorganization, the Karabakh regional branch was established in Aztelecom LLC. The new branch included 15 district and city branches, including Barda, Tartar, Kalbajar, Agjabedi, Aghdara, Aghdam, Lachin, Khojali, Shusha, Khankendi, Khojavand, Gubadli, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

The establishment of the Karabakh regional branch is not just a structural change. The move also contributes to providing operational technical support, expanding digital infrastructure, supporting socio-economic development, and increasing employment opportunities, as well as improving the availability and quality of telecommunication services against the backdrop of accelerating permanent settlement in the region.

The establishment of the Karabakh regional branch is also of great importance in terms of full and effective integration of the region into the country's overall telecommunications network.

Nowadays, the organizational structure of Aztelecom LLC consists of 8 regional branches and 7 communication service centers, totaling 15 subdivisions. Such a structural model not only increases the flexibility of management in the regions, but also allows providing customer-oriented services more efficiently and qualitatively.

Aztelecom LLC intends to continue its activities based on efficiency, quality, and innovation.