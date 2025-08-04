Iran sets up Defense Council to strengthen national security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Iran's Supreme National Security Council has approved the establishment of an “Iranian Defense Council” in the country based on Article 176 of the Constitution, Trend reports.

According to information, the secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council issued a statement on this occasion.

Under the statement, the defense council will scrutinize defense projects and strengthen the capabilities of the armed forces.

This council will be headed by Iran's president. It will include the head of the judiciary and the speaker of parliament, commanders of the armed forces, and several specialized ministers.

The information about the establishment of the Defense Council in Iran was published on August 2. The creation of such a structure in Iran is planned after Israel launched strikes on the night of June 13, accusing Iran of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Israeli air strikes and raids were mainly directed against nuclear facilities, military commanders, prominent nuclear physicists, and air bases.