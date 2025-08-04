Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The average prices of Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Urals (EX NOVO), and Dated Brent crude oil rose last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan increased by $1.97, or 2.8 percent, compared to the previous week and amounted to $71.91 per barrel.

The maximum price for this oil grade for the reporting period totaled $73.64 per barrel, and the minimum $70.33 per barrel.

The average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan last week amounted to $70.58 per barrel, up $1.93, or 2.8 percent, from the previous week. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this oil grade was $72.32 per barrel, while the minimum price was $69.07 per barrel.

The average price for URALS crude oil increased by $2.59, or 4.5 percent, compared to the previous week and amounted to $60.06 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS oil for the week amounted to $61.79 per barrel, while the minimum price amounted to $58.45 per barrel.

The Dated Brent oil price increased by $1.09, or 1.5 percent, compared to the previous week and amounted to $71.89 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent crude oil reached $73.56 per barrel last week, while the minimum price was $70.31 per barrel.