Iran's uranium enrichment forms integral part of its nuclear program - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Uranium enrichment is extremely important for Iran as an integral part of its nuclear program, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, any ideas and initiatives that can ensure this right of Iran can be studied by the country.

Baghaei further stated that by focusing on UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and the comprehensive joint action plan, Iran's peaceful nuclear program, including uranium enrichment, has been approved.

On June 12, a resolution submitted by the US, UK, France, and Germany against Iran was put to a vote at the IAEA board meeting. The resolution was adopted by a vote of 19 countries in favor, 11 in favor, and 3 against (Russia, China, and Burkina Faso). The resolution notes that Iran has repeatedly failed to fulfill its obligations to cooperate fully and timely manner with the agency since 2019 in connection with undeclared nuclear material, Iran's activities at many undeclared sites.

In its latest report, the IAEA stated that Iran had 408.6 kg of uranium enriched to 60 percent as of May 17, 2024. The stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent has increased by 133.8 kilograms since the February report. The report considers this level of enrichment as a short technical step towards 90 percent enrichment (considered weapons-grade). The Agency has called on Iran to cooperate fully and effectively.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military officers, generals, atomic scientists, and other senior officials.

That same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, causing civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities. The airstrikes reportedly destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes against a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.